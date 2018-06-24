Search teams woke up bright and early Sunday morning to look for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday.

At about 8 a.m., Texas EquuSearch and volunteers gathered in northeast Houston near Wayside Drive and Wallisville Road to begin looking for Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez.

The Houston Police Department said she was last seen in the 6900 block of Texarkana St. in Houston.

Jimenez-Rodriguez was last seen wearing a dressy t-shirt, possibly green, and pastel colored slacks. She also had on brown slipper shoes, a pink Apple watch and was carrying a tan purse.

HPD says has very distinctive moles on her face. Her largest is by her right eye.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840, the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

