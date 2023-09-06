Texas DPS cancels all driver's license services again

For the third straight day, the Texas Department of Public Safety was forced to cancel morning appointments due to a system outage.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety canceled all driver's license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

They said it's due to the "ongoing upgrade of the driver license system."

DPS said the upgrade is impacting all driver's license services, including renewal, replacement, obtaining and verifying eligibility.

The issue is impacting offices statewide and online services.

Customers were told about the cancellations through email or phone. They were also given priority rebooking, DPS said.

The issues began over Labor Day weekend and no security issues have been reported.

Originally, all services were to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

