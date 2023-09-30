Deputy hit by suspected drunken driver in northwest Harris County, HSCO says

The deputy was out on a traffic stop when the driver slammed into the deputy's vehicle, according to the HCSO.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy constable is in a hospital after being hit by a suspected drunken driver, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 249 at Northpine in northwest Harris County. The deputy was out on a traffic stop when the suspected drunken driver slammed into the deputy’s vehicle, HCSO said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The driver was arrested.

It was not immediately known what charges the driver faces.

The department is asking for prayers for the deputy’s recovery.