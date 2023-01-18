Oil release leads to foul odor in Texas City, officials say

Officials said the incident was minor and that less than 40 gallons of oil spilled.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City officials said a small oil spill led to a foul odor Wednesday morning.

Texas City fire alongside the Emergency Management Office monitored the area's air quality and said that readings didn't pick up anything. They also said the wind carried some of the odor this morning, which led to the warning being put out.

Officials will continue to monitor the situation and said the incident was only minor and that less than 40 gallons of oil spilled.

We'll update this story with additional information if or when we get it.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube