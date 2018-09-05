TEXAS CITY, Texas -- The Texas City Police Department is searching for Alexzander Clayton Russell, a 3-year-old child who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

He’s described as white male, 3 years old, 2’08” tall, 28 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes with a birth mark on stomach.

Police are also looking for Beverly Mickens. A white, female, 40 years old, 5’ 05” tall, 115 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes with “little don” tattooed on left arm, in connection with his abduction.

AMBER ALERT just issued out of Texas City.



Police are looking for 3-year-old Alexzander Clayton Russell.

The suspect is driving a tan, mid-2000’s, Chevrolet Suburban with a Texas license plate. The suspect was last heard from in League City

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-943-5720.

