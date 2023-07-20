Texas City ISD opening medical clinic for students, staff

Come August 8, the clinic will be open for business. Community members are also welcome.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City ISD is making seeing a doctor easier for its students and staff.

The district is putting a medical clinic inside the Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, giving both teachers and students access to care when it’s convenient.

“We just finished the interior remodeling, so now it’s time to move equipment in," Coastal Health and Wellness Chief Operating Officer Ami Cotharn said.

Come August 8, the clinic will be open for business.

“It has been an extremely quick turnaround," Texas City ISD Superintendent Melissa Duarte, Ed.D. said. “Eighty-four percent of our students come from free and reduced backgrounds. They’re disadvantaged in regard to income. That makes it challenging for our families to be able to support students when there is a medical need.”

The clinic will have its own front desk, exam rooms and even its own lab. It will offer a number of medical services to students, staff, and anyone who needs it -- even community members.

“Anything that you can do at your primary care physician, we can do here. So any type of point of care testing, sick visit, well visit, blood work, counseling and again, referrals to other sources such as dental," Cotharn said.

The clinic will accept insurance, but if you don’t have any, the cost of service will be based on your ability to pay.

“Co-pays and cost for health insurance are based on what your income is and your family size and income will determine that sliding scale and what you pay," Cotharn said.

The clinic was an easy decision for the district. They had the space for it.

Many years ago, the rooms inside the clinic were part of a Teen Health Clinic, but the services weren’t as broad.

Now, not only will the new clinic give families easier access to care, the district says it will reduce the need for unnecessary absences and promote overall well-being.

“That convenience is going to be huge and is going to be a support for our parents and our students," Dr. Duarte said.

While the clinic doesn’t open until August 8, Coastal Health and Wellness says you can register to be a patient today to make your visit that much easier.