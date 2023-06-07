24-hour boil water notice issued for Texas City residents after E. coli found in water supply, officials say

The city said the presence of E. coli was found on July 6 during routine water testing.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City residents were placed under a 24-hour boil water notice Thursday after E. coli was found in the city's water supply.

"A few samples did not pass," the city tweeted. "Out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E. coli is a large and diverse group of bacteria that can make you sick.

Texas City said the bacteria contamination can occur in a water supply when increased run-off enters the drinking water source. It can also happen due to a break in pipes or a failure in the water treatment process, the city said.

❗️Boil Water Notice issued for 24 hours❗️During our routine monthly water testing, a few samples did not pass. Out of an abundance of caution, we are issuing a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately.



For more information: https://t.co/VR3qxfIoa1 pic.twitter.com/fNFXavvf5x — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) July 6, 2023

Specifics of a boil water advisory might be given by different communities, but below are verbatim standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, preparing and cooking, brushing teeth and making ice. This includes water for pets.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute, then allow it to cool before use.

, then allow it to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if available.

Handwashing

In many situations, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands. Follow the guidance from your local public health officials.

Be sure to scrub your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and rinse them well under running water.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory.

Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (65.55°Celsius), or if the dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

Sterilize all baby bottles. To wash dishes by hand: Wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using again.



Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Use bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach pdf icon[PDF – 1 page] to clean washable toys and surfaces.

Caring for pets

Pets can get sick by some of the same germs as people or spread germs to people. Provide bottled or boiled water after it has been cooled for pets to use.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use.

(at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

