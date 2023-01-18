Body of missing man found floating in water in Texas City, police say

Robert Barboza, 25, was reported missing on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS CITY, Texas — The body of a missing man was found in Texas City Wednesday near a stormwater pump station, police said.

City employees took police to the body that was found floating in the water along the 3400 block of Loop 197 North, which is just minutes away from the Gulf Freeway.

After an investigation, police identified the deceased man as Robert Barboza, 25. He was reported missing to the Texas City Police Department on Friday.

It's unknown how Barboza died and how his body ended up in the water near the stormwater pump station. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Brian Berg at 409-643-5820.