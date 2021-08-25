Texas cities top list of 2021's hottest real estate markets

WalletHub evaluated 18 different factors to rank 300 U.S. cities.

HOUSTON — Anyone who has bought or sold a house in the past year will tell you the housing market is hot, especially in Texas.

A new study from WalletHub looks at 2021’s best real estate markets and Lone Star cities like Frisco, Austin, McKinney, Denton and Allen are all in the top six out of 300.

To rank all the cities, WalletHub looked at 18 different factors, including how much home prices are forecast to go up, how many days homes stay on the market, how many foreclosures there are, how many new homes are going up and how affordable homes are for each area.

What about Houston? It lands at No. 105 overall. When it’s up against other big cities, it’s No. 22. (Austin takes the top spot there).