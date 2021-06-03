Texas Children's Hospital workers get 2% pay raise, additional week of PTO, president announces

HOUSTON — Employees at Texas Children's Hospital got a nice surprise on Thursday.
TCH President and CEO Mark A. Wallace announced that the salary of each team member would increase by 2%. He also said TCH was providing all employees an additional week of paid time off.
“Our health care heroes’ resiliency and determination over the last year was unmatched, and I am so thankful for their dedication to our patients, health plan members and each other,” Wallace said. “This commitment is both a recognition and celebration of our One Amazing Team.”
This isn't the first time Wallace has given employees additional benefits.
In January, Wallace announced that full-time employees would get a $500 stipend and part-time employees will get a $250 stipend.
This was the second stipend Wallace gifted his team during the pandemic. The first one was given in April 2020.
"One of the things that has kept me encouraged and uplifted throughout the past several months is knowing that Texas Children’s is a family, and we never have to take one step of this journey alone," Wallace said after the first one.