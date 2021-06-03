Texas Children's Hospital workers get 2% pay raise, additional week of PTO, president announces

The hospital's president announced that every employee would get a raise and another week of paid time off.

HOUSTON — Employees at Texas Children's Hospital got a nice surprise on Thursday.

TCH President and CEO Mark A. Wallace announced that the salary of each team member would increase by 2%. He also said TCH was providing all employees an additional week of paid time off.

“Our health care heroes’ resiliency and determination over the last year was unmatched, and I am so thankful for their dedication to our patients, health plan members and each other,” Wallace said. “This commitment is both a recognition and celebration of our One Amazing Team.”

This isn't the first time Wallace has given employees additional benefits.

In January, Wallace announced that full-time employees would get a $500 stipend and part-time employees will get a $250 stipend.

This was the second stipend Wallace gifted his team during the pandemic. The first one was given in April 2020.