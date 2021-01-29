Texas Children's CEO gifts employees with stipend for their hard work during COVID-19 pandemic

CEO Mark Wallace said he is incredibly grateful for his team's "unwavering strength and endless compassion" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — Texas Children's Hospital President and CEO Mark Wallace is showing his appreciation to his employees in a thoughtful way.

Wallace said he is incredibly grateful for his team's "unwavering strength and endless compassion" throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and to show his gratitude, he is gifting all of his employees with a stipend.

Full-time employees will be receiving a $500 stipend and part-time employees will get a $250 stipend. The stipend is for front-line employees, including those at the supervisor level.

This is the second stipend Wallace has gifted his team amid the pandemic. The first one was given in April 2020.

"One of the things that has kept me encouraged and uplifted throughout the past several months is knowing that Texas Children’s is a family, and we never have to take one step of this journey alone," Wallace said. "From the onset of the pandemic early last year to the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in December; through the racial unrest of the summer and the political unrest of recent weeks; with chalk-art salutes, kind words and open arms – our One Amazing Team has always been there to take care of each other, arm in arm and side by side."

The Employee Relief Fund for Texas Children’s Hospital remains in place to provide a helping hand to any Texas Children’s employee with proven financial hardship.

Grants are still available for eligible applicants who meet specific requirements.

