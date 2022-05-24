2 people dead, multiple injured after shooting at elementary school in Uvalde

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have been killed and one person has been taken into custody after a shooting on the campus of Robb Elementary in Uvalde, authorities reported Tuesday afternoon.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital officials told KENS 5 they are caring for 13 people from the shooting.

2:47PM UPDATE: UMH received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. Two children have been transferred to SAT... Posted by Uvalde Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

At least two victims, a 66-year-old adult and a child, also were taken to a San Antonio hospital, about 80 miles away. University Health officials said the 66-year-old woman is in critical condition; the child's condition is unknown.

At 12:17 p.m., Uvalde CISD officials said there was an active shooter at the school and that law enforcement was on site. Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

All campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire, and students and staff were reportedly safe in the building.

There was no indication that the lockdown had since been lifted following the suspect being taken into custody.

A news conference was planned for later in the afternoon, but a time and location were not yet known.

‼️Information at this time is that the active shooter at Robb Elementary is in custody. UMH is currently caring for... Posted by Uvalde Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Immediate family of those students are being told to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. They asked those who are not immediate family to refrain coming to the hospital.

There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by... Posted by Uvalde CISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Uvalde CISD said parents can now go and pick their students up at the Civic Center for reunification. UCISD said parents are encouraged to pick their students up at this time.

Students are currently being bussed the Willie DeLeon Civic Center which is located at 300 E Main St, Uvalde, TX 78801.

Reunification Site for Robb Students: Robb Elementary students are being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center... Posted by Uvalde CISD on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

UPDATE @ 12:23: Scene remains active. Parents are asked to pick up students at the Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center.... Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022