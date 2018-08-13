HOUSTON - Fans got an up-close look at the Texans on Monday as Day 2 of open practice kicked off.

Fans lined up early Monday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center or the bubble at NRG Park ahead of practice.

Those who won tickets through a lottery system were up early to get inside the doors.

"Just to get a chance to see Watson, I'm sure he's going to be out there practicing too. Everybody's healthy so it's going to be a great season." said David Gonzalez, a Texans fan.

The team will hold open practices through Thursday. Their next preseason game is Saturday night at NRG Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers.

