Liberty County residents head to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

CLEVELAND, Texas — Some residents of Cleveland, Texas, are in Europe or headed that way to help the people of Ukraine.

That includes the son of a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office chaplain who is flying to Poland on Tuesday.

Igor Howard, a recent Texas A&M economics graduate, was looking for a new way to help others after his time in his college’s Corps of Cadets.

“In those 30 minutes, I made the decision that the next opportunity that was given to me, I would say yes,” said Howard.

Less than a minute later, he got a call from his dad asking what he’d think about going to Poland.

“I instantly said yes,” said Howard. “At first, I was a little hesitant because I didn’t realize what I said until it came out, but I saw this as God’s will. It was too perfect of timing to be a coincidence.”

The opportunity was with Compassion Services International, a nonprofit that helps with global disaster relief.

Howard will spend 90 days in Krakow managing supplies coming in and distributing them to refugees living in a 75-room hotel.

“(I’m) nervous because I don’t want to fail them, excited because I’m going to get to help them,” said Howard, when asked how he’s feeling. “Not confused. Not scared.”

Howard’s father, Kevin, serves as a senior chaplain with Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

“I loved it,” he said when asked about his son’s decision. “Super proud of my son.”

Kevin Howard also serves as the senior pastor at The Sanctuary church in Cleveland, which is fundraising to help Ukrainian refugees.

“We’ve gotta find a way to help them more,” said the pastor. “The government can’t do it all.”

Another church member, Greg Crow, went to Romania to deliver supplies into Ukraine and help women and children get a ride out.

Igor Howard is asking everyone to keep the people of Ukraine and surrounding countries in their prayers.

Kevin Howard will join his son during his first week in Poland to help him get settled.