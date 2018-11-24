HOUSTON - After the news of Bob McNair's death, Houston Texans fans are all looking ahead to Monday night's huge game at NRG Stadium against the Tennessee Titans.
Fans are proud of what Bob McNair was able to accomplish.
Over at Red River Ice House, Texans fans say they were crushed when the Houston Oilers decided to move away.
However, McNair took a gamble fans said paid off.
They said he’s made a positive impact in this community. Not only did McNair bring football back to Houston but he also created hundreds of jobs and revitalized the area around the stadium.
Kelly James, owner of Red River Ice House said, “When he brought the team back in with his extreme knowledge, business sense; we were really proud to have it happen and we really felt like; we’re still excited the Texans, we can remember when they came so we’re still pumped up about it.”
READ: Bob McNair brought football -- and so much more -- to Houston
Also, Chris Cantu, a Texans fan said, “I’ll salute the dude man. I’m very thankful as just for me, as just a regular citizen, community person in Houston, I thank him with the upmost respect for bringing back football.”
Fans of course want someone to follow in McNair’s footsteps. They just hope someone can fill his shoes.
Fans are just sad McNair won’t be able to see the Texans win the Super Bowl this year.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair dies at 81
Athletes, NFL teams pay tribute to Texans owner Bob McNair