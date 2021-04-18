PCT4: Two killed when driverless Tesla catches fire after crashing into tree in Spring

The fire took four hours and more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish, according to Constable Mark Hermann.

SPRING, Texas — Two people were killed Saturday night in a fiery crash involving a driverless Tesla, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Hermann.

This happened at about 9 p.m. in The Woodlands -- in the Carlton Woods Subdivision on Hammock Dunes Place.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann said there were two passengers in the Model S Tesla, but neither one of them was driving the vehicle. One person was in the front passenger seat and the other person was in the backseat, Hermann said.

At some point, the Tesla, which deputies said was traveling at a high rate of speed, crashed into a tree. The car then burst into flames.

Hermann said it took firefighters four hours and more than 30,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

At one point, crews had to call Tesla to ask how to put the fire out, Hermann said.

The two people in the car weren't able to escape and were pronounced dead on scene.

Their bodies have been taken to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

KHOU11 Reporter Matt Dougherty is working on this story and will have more details on KHOU11 News at 5:30 p.m.

Deputies are on a Major crash near hammock dunes place /thornblade circle. Avoid the area and expect delays.



