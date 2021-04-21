Second victim identified after fiery, deadly Tesla crash north of Houston

The constable's office said earlier this week that Tesla is cooperating with the investigation, in which federal authorities are now also involved.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has officially identified the second person who was in a fiery Tesla crash north of Houston over the weekend, records show.

That person, 69-year-old Everette Talbot, was killed in the crash along with Dr. William Varner of The Woodlands.

Talbot's spouse was the person notified after the wreck, records showed Wednesday.

The crash happened last Saturday night, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. The constable said one victim was found in the back seat of the burned vehicle and one victim was found in the front passenger seat. Herman said his investigators claimed no one was driving at the time of impact.

But Tesla's Elon Musk tweeted that his company's data did not show Autopilot was enabled on the car. He also said the person who purchased the Tesla did not buy the full self-driving feature.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are both looking into the cause of the wreck.

Officials with Precinct 4 also said they are issuing search warrants for Tesla to get the logs on the car. They said Tesla is being cooperative.

The NHTSA released the following statement earlier this week: