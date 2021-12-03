Terry Lynn Wright, woman arrested twice for refusing to wear mask, found guilty

The 65-year-old went viral after getting into confrontations with police at a Galveston bank and then again at a store in Texas City.

HOUSTON — A woman who refused to follow mask requirements at a Galveston bank was convicted Thursday of trespassing and resisting arrest.

Terry Lynn Wright, 65, went viral earlier this year after police bodycam footage was released of her getting into a confrontation with an officer at a Bank of America in March.

In the video, Wright insisted that she didn't have to wear a mask under the law. However, the Texas ban on mask mandates didn't apply to private or federal businesses.

The officer repeatedly asked her to go outside, but she continued to argue as customers looked on. Wright continued to ignore orders to put her hands behind her back. When she tried to walk away, the officer forced her to the ground and handcuffed her.

A warrant was issued for her arrest.

In the same month, Wright was arrested after police said she caused a similar situation at an Office Depot in Texas City. The second incident was also caught on bodycam footage.

Police recognized Wright from the Galveston bank incident, but no additional charges were filed.

On Thursday, the jury spent 90 minutes deliberating the case before handing down a guilty verdict.

Before for hearing, Wright and prosecutors had reached a sentencing agreement. The deal required Wright to spend three days in a county jail, but she decided not to take the deal at the final moment.