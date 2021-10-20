TERRIFYING TOURS | Redrum Fear Park

Your general admission pass lets you go through all four of Redrum's attractions as many times as you want.

RICHMOND, Texas — Tucked in the woods off Highway 90 in Richmond, Redrum Fear Park is waiting for you.

"It is the first and only haunted theme park in Fort Bend County," said owner Mike Caruso.

Mike and wife Andrea started Redrum 11 years ago.

"We started out as a real small mom-and-pop business. We had a staff of only about 13 people," Mike said. "We’ve already exceeded 160 with full staff. That’s operating every single night."

About 140 of those employees are actors, here to bring your nightmares to life.

Their first step of the night: makeup.

"We have a lot of different masks and props that we make here in house for our actors, so we try to create the costumes for them," said Mike, showing us around Redrum's makeup studio.

Each of the park's four attractions has a makeup artist tasked with getting all the characters ready.

"It’s usually between 5-7 minutes per character in order to get through all the characters they have in their attraction," Mike said.

Once they're in makeup and costume, their next job is getting scares.

"When we hear the screaming, it’s just music to our ears and we know we’re doing a great job," said Mike.

Your general admission pass at Redrum lets you go through its attractions as many times as you want.

"We want to make sure when you get here, there’s something here for everybody," Mike said.

You can hang out at Deadwood Asylum. Cinegore takes you inside your favorite horror movies. In Lazer Fury, you'll go head to head with War Boys in a Mad Max-inspired laser tag game. The 3D Twisted Circus offers a one-of-a kind experience as well.

"It uses a concept called ChromaDepth, which allows all the colors in there to come at different elevations," explained Mike. "Everywhere you go, there’s something stimulating your experience as you go through."

But, above all, he stresses that safety is key.

"Number one priority -- over fear, over getting a good scream -- is safety out here," Mike added.