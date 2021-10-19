TERRIFYING TOURS | Purgatory Scream Park

It will take you about 30 to 35 minutes to make it through the four parts of the attraction, which encompass a total of 27,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — Brothers Shane and Ryan Glasgow got indoctrinated into haunted houses early in their childhood.

"Our grandfather used to set up a little yard display for the eight to 10 kids who would come visit," explained Ryan. "We would hide and jump out. That was probably the originally haunted house for us."

As adults, they set up a home haunt in 2005 and dropped more than $60,000 into it over the years.

“We got too big for our britches, for our area," Ryan said. "We started shutting down our street, so we made the decision in 2013 to turn pro."

That's how Purgatory Scream Park in Kingwood came to be.

"We have put a lot of our time and all our money into the attraction itself to build it up to this monster that it is now," said Ryan.

It usually takes someone about 30 to 35 minutes to make it through the four parts of the attraction that encompass a total of 27,000 square feet.

Asylum’s first. Then Asphyxia takes you through 2,000 square feet of caves. Deadwood introduces you to some backwoods crazies before you wrap up in Hysteria.

"We spend a ridiculous amount of time on detail and I think the customer just gets lost in it," Shane added. "You walk into a scene and you’re taken over by whatever character is in that scene."

Those characters also like to make surprise appearances for the crowd waiting outside.

"We love scaring folks," said Shane. "It’s a lot of fun."

It's also pretty effective. Watch digital anchor Brandi Smith's full story below to see whether she was even able to make it through the full experience.