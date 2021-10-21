TERRIFYING TOURS | 13th Floor Haunted House

"We keep hearing, 'It's like a movie," says general manager Jeremy Tucker.

HOUSTON — For a third year, 13th Floor Haunted House is creeping out crowds here in Houston.

"We do so much here, so many different types of scares," said general manager Jeremy Tucker.

Repeat visitors can expect all-new themes this year too. Dead in the Water features "incensed spirits of dangerous gamblers and high society aristocrats" who haunt a sunken steamboat, you'll be immersed in the ancient feud between vampires and werewolves as you travel through Bad Blood and even after his death, The Dollmaker's creations will test your will through a maze of misery.

"We keep hearing, ‘It’s like a movie you’re walking through.’ You feel like you’re part of the environment instead of watching what’s going on," Tucker said. "The walls move. The ceilings move. The floors move. Some areas you might have to crawl or open doors. We do a lot of things different at our haunted house to make sure the experience is worthwhile while you’re going through."

Based on digital anchor Brandi Smith's trip through (watch the above video), we'd call the haunt a screaming success.

"We enjoy hearing [the screams] because we know they’re coming to have a good time and they’re having a good time," said Tucker. "We always hear people say, ‘It was scary, but we had so much fun.’"

The fun extends beyond the haunted house itself. This year, 13th Floor launched the RIP Lounge, which includes a bar and several mini-escape rooms. You can also take your aim at a live zombie shooting gallery.

"We want to make sure you just have a good time," Tucker said.