10-year-old DJ, who's battling terminal cancer, reaches goal of being sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies

After taking 25 new oaths, DJ reached his milestone of becoming an honorary member of 100 law enforcement agencies. But, he's not stopping there.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — It's finally mission accomplished for Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel.

The 10-year-old is battling terminal brain and spine cancer and he reached a monumental milestone on Monday.

DJ told his dad, Theodis Daniel, he wanted to be sworn in by 100 law enforcement agencies. With 25 new oaths Monday, he’s topped his goal.

He’s now a police officer, sheriff’s office deputy, constable, SWAT member, fire marshal, Texas game warden, TABC agent, and he’s even HISD Chief of Police.

“Does that mean that I just took your job?” DJ asked HISD Chief of Police Pedro Lopez Jr. at the swearing-in ceremony.

He knows he’s not quite their size.

“We’re almost the same size, but I’m only at your neck," DJ told another officer.

What he lacks in height, DJ makes up in heart.

“OK, I'm going to have to put my trooper face on you know," the 10-year-old said.

With his constable cap and chest beaming with badges, DJ is taking stock of his new stash, only moments after accepting his new assignments.

“Splendora Police Department, Patton Village Police Department, Woodbranch Police Department," Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough read the list of participating departments.

Life on the job was, at first, a bit of a shock.

"DJ 100 reporting for duty," Devarjaye said into the radio while sitting in a squad car.

“Montgomery County communications to all units, DJ 100 is signed on and ready for duty," the dispatcher replied.

"Wait, what!” DJ responded.

“Here we go. We’re at work buddy. You ready to go?" the officer asked DJ.

"Yes sir! But hold up, where all the women at?” DJ asked the officer.

Through cracking jokes and eating cupcakes, DJ will fight the crime and cancer together.

“Stay safe and stay relentless," DJ said.

He’s already stolen our hearts.

“I told him, I said, you know it’s not going to end. This love and support, you’ve got years of this," Theodis Daniel said.

So what’s next for DJ?

Well, he’s not even close to being done. Theodis said there are now more than 400 agencies out of state that they plan to drive to in the coming weeks.

To quote DJ, his new goal is now "2,000 or so."