Have you seen Teresa? Missing woman with neurological issues last seen Jan. 18

Teresa Smith was last seen leaving her home in northwest Houston to go for a walk.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released a missing person's flyer for a 44-year-old woman last on Jan. 18.

Teresa Smith, who is said to have neurological issues and slurred speech, was last seen in the 9500 block of Long Point Road, which is in northwest Houston.

Police said she left her home to go for a walk and hasn't been seen since.

Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown shirt. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen Teresa or know of her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840.