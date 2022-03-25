HCSO: Single vehicle crash kills female passenger overnight in Cypress

According to a Harris County sergeant, a witness claimed they saw the same vehicle leaving a bar before the crash.

CYPRESS, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led up to a deadly crash early Friday morning.

A HCSO sergeant said they got a call at around 2 a.m. about the accident on Telge Road.

Deputies found one vehicle with heavy damage on the passenger's side. The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO Sgt. Beaty said the vehicle was going southbound on Telge but was found on the northbound side of the road.

Evidence suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle after it drove out of a lane and struck a raised curb.

Deputies said the vehicle swerved into the road's center grass median and the passenger's side crashed into a tree. The vehicle continued into the northbound lanes and came to an uncontrolled rest.

The driver and passenger are believed to be a couple in their mid to late 20s, deputies said.

Sgt. Beaty said the driver was taken to a nearby trauma center with injuries to her head. She allegedly appeared to show signs of intoxication, so the Sheriff's Office opened a DWI investigation.

A witness told deputies that they saw the same vehicle leaving a bar down the street before the crash.

"Well nothing's 'cut and dry' though. We'll do our processing and also do as much as we can at the hospital to assess if that driver is and was intoxicated at the time," Sgt. Beaty said.

The sergeant said the vehicle might have been speeding at the time and that could've played a part in the crash.