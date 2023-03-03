Mother of 15-year-old shot at a house party wants someone held accountable

"I never never, never, never, never would think that my 15-year-old would’ve got shot," Tami Gonzalez said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BAYTOWN, Texas — Three teens were shot and another hurt at a Baytown house party that led to a shooting a week ago. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Now, the mother of one of those victims is speaking out, saying she never thought something like this could happen to her 15-year-old son and that she wants someone held accountable.

She has the shirt he was wearing that night, the one doctors cut off of him in the hospital.

"I never never, never, never, never would think that my 15-year-old would’ve got shot," Tami Gonzalez said. "I’m keeping it to remember how blessed he was, to show him.

Gonzalez said her 15-year-old son went to a house party last Friday in Baytown.

“Not even an hour later probably I saw red and blue lights," Gonzalez said.

HCSO detectives said a social media invite led to more than 200 people showing up.

“It was too crowded and they just wanted to leave. He and his friends wanted to leave," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said her son was outside leaving the party when it happened.

“I really think that my son got caught in the crossfire of just trying to run away from the scene," she said.

Surveillance video caught the chaotic aftermath of what deputies said started as a fight and ended with a shooting.

“When he started running, all he said is he felt something “bam!” pulling on his shoulder like with really hard force, and then, he looked. He said, 'I had a hole in my sweater, and I touched it and I was bleeding,'" Gonzalez said.

She said a bullet went through his shoulder.

“These days, kids don’t fight. There’s guns. That’s it. They draw guns. They don’t fight anymore. And that’s really sad, I think," Gonzalez said.

Her son is okay, but two others were shot. Gonzalez said this never should’ve happened.

“Maybe you need to stop and think before you act, because you can ultimately change somebody’s life forever. And I'm so blessed that my son’s still alive. The injuries that he did suffer are minor compared to some. And I’m blessed for that, and I am thankful to God most of all," Gonzalez said.

She says they’ve started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses for her son.