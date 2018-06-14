HOUSTON - Teens walking near a creek behind a city park in Shady Acres Wednesday discovered a naked body.

Homicide investigators were headed to the scene Wednesday around 7:50 p.m.

This is happening at Little Thicket Park at 1800 W. 23rd. Houston Police say circumstances surrounding the man's death are unknown.

The teens who found the man's body tell KHOU 11 reporter Brett Buffington they were cutting through the woods to get to the park when one of them smelled something, then noticed a body floating.

#BREAKING Teens find naked body while walking near a creek, behind a city park in Shady Acres. Homicide investigators are on the way to this scene. I'm here working to learn more. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/8nRYb2g4MV — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) June 14, 2018

Central officers are at 1800 W 23rd Little Thicket Park. Deceased male found in the creek unknown circumstances. Homicide enroute 202. pic.twitter.com/jvoOtGjq3A — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 14, 2018

