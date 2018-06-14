HOUSTON - Teens walking near a creek behind a city park in Shady Acres Wednesday discovered a naked body.
Homicide investigators were headed to the scene Wednesday around 7:50 p.m.
This is happening at Little Thicket Park at 1800 W. 23rd. Houston Police say circumstances surrounding the man's death are unknown.
KHOU 11 News also has a crew at the scene and we're working to learn more details.
The teens who found the man's body tell KHOU 11 reporter Brett Buffington they were cutting through the woods to get to the park when one of them smelled something, then noticed a body floating.
© 2018 KHOU