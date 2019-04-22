HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several teenagers are injured after an ATV crash on Cedar Hill near the Eastex Freeway.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says they are around 13 or 14 years old.
There were two girls and one boy riding the ATV. The boy is in critical condition
We’re told they hit a mailbox and were thrown off the 4-wheeler after trying to avoid hitting a dog.
This is a developing story.
