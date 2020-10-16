HCSO: Teen with toy AR-15 shot and killed after approaching man armed with real gun

A second teen also had a toy rifle but was not hurt, deputies said.

HOUSTON — A teenage boy was shot and killed and another is in custody for questioning after an incident outside an apartment complex east of Houston early Friday.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the 5900 block of Uvalde, according to Capt. J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller said he arrived at the apartment complex to meet a woman when two young males approached him, armed with what appeared to be AR-15 rifles. The man said he pulled out his gun and shot one of the teens and then he fled the complex to call 911.

Deputies arrived and found one teen on top of the wounded one giving CPR. Paramedics also came to the scene, but the teenager did not survive.

Deputies later determined the weapons the teens had were toy rifles made to look like AR-15s.

The surviving teen was taken in for questioning but was said to be uncooperative, according to deputies. The man who shot the other teen is also in custody for questioning.