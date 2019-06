HOUSTON — A 16-year-old boy with autism is missing from a group home in southwest Houston, according to police.

Devin Brock was last seen Sunday around 6:45 a.m., before he left a group home in the 5500 block of Duxbury, police said.

Devin is 5 feet, 9 inches and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants, according to police.

Police said he is nonverbal.

If you have information on Devin, contact HPD's missing persons unit at (832) 394-1840.