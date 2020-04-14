FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Friendswood police on Tuesday said they needed the public’s help to find a missing teenager who has autism.

Jeremy Patrick Browne, 17, is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, family members told police.

He was last seen at his Friendswood home in the 1900 block of Valero at approximately 11 p.m. Monday.

Family members, according to police, said Jeremy has the mental capacity of a five year old and has a history of leaving the residence. Jeremy is skittish when approached by strangers.

Please call the Friendswood Police Department at 281-996-3300 if you see Jeremy Browne.