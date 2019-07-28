HOUSTON — Three law enforcement vehicles were involved in an accident Sunday morning that shut down part of I-10 near Mercury.

Sheriff Gonzalez said on Twitter that an 18-year-old hit two HCSO patrol units and was then hit by an HPD vehicle.

The sheriff said the two deputies were out on a felony traffic stop on I-10 near Mercury when the teen hit their units.

The two deputies were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The teen was detained at the scene. The interstate was closed for a short time Sunday morning as officers investigated what happened.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the teen is suspected of driving while intoxicated and will be charged with aggravated assault of a police officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

