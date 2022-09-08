Never too young to help | Teen volunteers putting in work at Houston Food Bank

The country's largest food bank serves about 1 million people in 18 Southeast Texas counties. Some of the volunteers helping are kids and teens.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Some of the volunteers helping out at the Houston Food Bank are teens and kids. They're actually helping feed kids their own age.

The Houston Food Bank is the largest in the country. It helps serve about 1 million people in 18 Southeast Texas counties.

Teenager Dylan Marcelli has been a volunteer for about four years. His favorite program is Backpack Buddy, which provides meals to kids on the weekends. The same kids who rely on school meals during the week.

"It just blew my mind kids my age were hungry whereas I was just sitting at home having fun. Made me think of how I could give back to the community," Dylan said.

The KHOU 11 News Backpack Buddy campaign is about halfway through. It's benefitting the Houston Food Bank. The goal is to raise $40,000 in less than three weeks to provide meals for the kids in need. For $3 you can provide six meals for students. Click here for more information.

"There are six meals per bag and it's only a $3 donation to finance a full bag of six meals," Dylan said.

The food is nutritious and kid-friendly.

Dylan shows up two times a week to serve nutrition and a little love to those who appreciate it.