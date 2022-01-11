'I have nights when I cry' | Teen who survived deadly crash during chase joins lawsuit against City of Houston, HPD

U'reka Adams suffered serious injuries after the rideshare she was in was hit by a suspect involved in a police chase. The driver of her rideshare died.

HOUSTON — A teenager who survived a crash during a chase in June is joining a lawsuit against the City of Houston, the Houston Police Department and the alleged suspect who caused the crash.

The $33 million lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of the driver who was killed in the crash, Chaz Joubert. U'reka Adams, who was a rideshare passenger in Joubert's vehicle, is now joining the lawsuit after watching a story about the Joubert family's lawsuit on KHOU 11 News.

"They spoke to U'reka and they said we have been praying for you, and we are so happy that you made it," Adams' mom said. "It just got emotional. You know I was in here crying, she was crying, the mom was crying. But it was really good talking to them."

On June 13, Houston police tried to stop a black Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. The driver, Yasmir Reyes, allegedly sped away while being followed by police. Reyes allegedly ran a red light and crashed into Joubert's white Chevy Malibu.

Joubert died at the scene. Adams suffered serious injuries from the crash.

Neither of them had anything to do with the police chase.

"I have nights when I cry, mornings when I cry, days when I cry," Adams said.

Four months later, Adams and her mother said they are still processing what happened.

"The last thing he told me was to put on my seatbelt and that's the last thing I remember from that day to three days after that," Adams said.

"It's really sad because I had to sit there and see my baby cry all the time and hurt," her mom said.

The attorney representing both families said the police chase was unnecessary and he wants the lawsuit to bring about change within HPD.

"We have a loss of life. We have injuries that this young lady is going to be suffering with for the rest of her life," attorney Vic Bonner said. "At least give other police officers an opportunity to clearly think through what should be done if they are faced with a similar situation."

Joubert 's mom said she wants people to know this lawsuit is not about money but about preventing another tragedy.

Reyes is in jail and is due back in court next month.