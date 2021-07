Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Wipprecht Street .

Northeast officers are at 3800 Wipprecht. 13 year old male shot in the hip in what appears to be an accidental shooting. 202 pic.twitter.com/KlAodRAKRS

Police said a man and his 13-year-old godson were moving boxes around when the man's gun fell out of his bag. Police said the gun went off, and the teen was shot in the leg.