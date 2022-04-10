Teens playing with a gun leaves one shot in Fort Bend County, deputies say

x
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old boy was shot Monday night in an apparent accident, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at a home on Great Oaks Shadow in the Mission Bend North area just after 10 p.m.

Deputies said an 18-year-old was playing with the gun with the 13-year-old boy before the gun fired.

The 18-year-old left after the shooting but returned a short time later. He was detained for questioning. Deputies said the two are not related but that they are friends and that the 18-year-old was staying at the home.

Meanwhile, deputies said the victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital after being shot in the abdomen.

