LAKE JACKSON, Texas — A teen was shot and injured Saturday afternoon in Lake Jackson.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Old Angleton Road just after 1 p.m. Saturday. They said a 17-year-old who lives there shot another 17-year-old in the leg.

The victim was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the teens are friends and said it appears the shooting was accidental. Investigators are continuing to look into the shooting, but no arrests have been made nor charges filed at this time.

