Teen unintentionally shot by teenage cousin in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Friday after being unintentionally shot by his 16-year-old cousin in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about this incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said it happened at a home in the 8400 block of Parasol Lane, which is near the intersection of West Road. The teens were reportedly the only ones home at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff said the 14-year-old was possibly shot in the upper torso or head area and his injuries were critical.

No other details were given.