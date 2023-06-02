x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen unintentionally shot by teenage cousin in NW Harris County, sheriff says

The teen was possibly shot in the upper torso or head area and his injuries are critical, the sheriff said.
Credit: KHOU

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Friday after being unintentionally shot by his 16-year-old cousin in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about this incident shortly after 2 p.m. He said it happened at a home in the 8400 block of Parasol Lane, which is near the intersection of West Road. The teens were reportedly the only ones home at the time of the shooting. 

The sheriff said the 14-year-old was possibly shot in the upper torso or head area and his injuries were critical. 

No other details were given.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

See how Memorial Hermann is prepared for the hurricane season

Before You Leave, Check This Out