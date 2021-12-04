Teen shot in east Houston

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old was shot in east Houston, according to police.
According to the Houston Police Department, the teen was in a car with two or three others when the shots were fired. It happened at about 9 p.m. in a parking lot in the 100 block of South Wayside.
The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police said the other people who were in the car are giving them conflicting statements and they're trying to find surveillance video that will help them find out what happened.