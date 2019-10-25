HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are trying to figure out who shot an 18-year-old at a gas station near Katy.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the teen was at a pump getting gas when a group of "unknown males" pulled up and started shooting.

The sheriff said the group took off in a dark-colored pickup truck.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office another person, who was with the 18-year-old, drove the victim to a nearby hospital. The teen's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Crime scene investigators and detectives from the sheriff's office are at the scene. The gas station where the shooting happened is in the 4900 block of Greenhouse Road.

