Teen found after being reported missing

Constable Mark Herman said the boy was found on Sunday evening.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said a 15-year-old boy with autism was found after being reported missing.

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.