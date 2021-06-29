HPD: Gunman opens fire on another vehicle, killing 17-year-old in southwest Houston

Witnesses told police they were driving along Boone Road when an SUV pulled alongside them and someone inside started shooting.

HOUSTON — A teen is dead after a drive-by shooting early Tuesday in southwest Houston and police are searching for those responsible.

Houston police responded to a shooting call in the 6011 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway.

It's the location of an emergency care facility, where investigators said the 17-year-old victim was taken in a private vehicle.

His friends told police they were driving on Boone Road near Beechnut when a black Chevrolet pulled alongside their SUV.

Westside officers are investigating a shooting that possibly occurred in the area of Boone and Beechnut. One patient was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving at an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 29, 2021

Someone other vehicle opened fire on the victim's car, striking the teen in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No description of the suspect was given.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.