2 teens ejected from crash after car split in half along Gulf Freeway, police say

A witness told police the car was speeding before it left the roadway and crashed into two poles on the feeder road along the Gulf Freeway.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A 17-year-old died after he was ejected from a car when it slammed into a light pole and telephone pole early Tuesday, according to the League City Police Department.

A witness told police the vehicle was speeding when it appeared the driver lost control of the car and left the roadway. The car was split in half after hitting the poles with the engine portion of the vehicle continuing another 75 feet from the impact site.

This happened just after 4:30 a.m. along the Gulf Freeway heading north.

Police said officers responded to a major crash on the feeder road between League City Parkway and Main Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found two males had been ejected from the car, while another teen was still in the backseat.

Officers began rendering aid until the League City Fire Department arrived on the scene.

All three males were taken to a hospital. Officers contacted family members of the three victims, who then made their way to the hospital as well.

Police said the 17-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. The front-seat passenger, an 18-year-old, was in critical condition.

The backseat passenger, a 16-year-old boy, was in non-critical condition, police said.