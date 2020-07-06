Teen killed during drive-by shooting inside gated community in north Houston

The victim was walking with his friend inside the Villas at North Park when a vehicle pulled up and one of the occupants opened fire.

HOUSTON — A local teen is dead after a drive-by shooting early Sunday in the north Houston area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO deputies responded to a call in the 2700 block of Hackamore Hollow Lane at 3:25 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the teen and his friend were walking inside the Villas at North Park, which is a gated community, when a dark blue SUV carrying four occupants pulled up next to them.

Deputies said one of the occupants fired a weapon from inside the vehicle, hitting the teen, and then the group drove off.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said they're still working to identify the victim. His friend, who lives in the neighborhood, is currently being questioned by investigators.

Investigators are looking into possible security video footage as well.