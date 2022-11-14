Teen hit and killed while crossing street in north Harris County, deputies say

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash until they arrived.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 15-year-old is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street, according to deputies.

It happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Rankin Road and Imperial Valley Drive.

Investigators said two teens were crossing the road in the southbound direction when one of them got hit. A witness told investigators that the driver had the right of way.

We're told the driver stayed at the scene of the crash until deputies arrived. Investigators also said speed and alcohol were not a factor.

The 15-year-old boy died while the other teen wasn't hurt. At this time, investigators can't say if the teens were using the crosswalk or not.

Investigators are looking for surveillance footage and ask anyone who may have seen something to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

