HCSO: Teen with special needs dies after being hit by car in NW Harris County

Investigators said the teen was about a mile from his home when he was hit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teenager is dead after being hit by a car in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Monday morning.

The teen, who is believed to be a 15-year-old with special needs, was killed in the crash on Spring Cypress Road near SH 249 in the Kohrville area.

According to Captain Anthony McConnell with the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division, the teen got out of his house sometime last night. He was wandering about a mile from his home when he attempted to cross Spring Cypress and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Any time you have a child that's killed in any type of situation, it's tragic," McConnell said. "So I'm asking the community and the friends of the family to get behind the family. Pray for them. Support them."

McConnell said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication. They will continue to investigate the speed the driver was going, along with other factors, but don't expect any charges to be filed.