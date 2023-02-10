Increased safety measures in place after teen on bicycle killed in Cinco Ranch

Workers were seen out working in the school zone and double-checking safety lights after a student was riding his bike to school and was hit by a car.

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Students returning to school in the Katy area could see increased safety measures after last week's deadly crash.

This comes after a Cinco Ranch High School student was hit on the way to school.

Workers were seen out working in the school zone and double-checking safety lights after a student who was riding his bike to school was hit by a car.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old Cinco Ranch High School student was killed Thursday morning on Mason Road.

Investigators told KHOU 11 News the boy was riding in the crosswalk when 20-year-old Devin Delvalle struck him.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how fast the vehicle Delvalle was driving in was going, but they did say drivers need to slow down.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office said lights or no lights, under a new law, drivers are going to get charged if they hit somebody in the crosswalk.