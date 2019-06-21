FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A 14-year-old has passed away after he was hit by a truck Friday evening near Richmond.

Saturday morning, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they were told overnight that the teen had died.

The accident happened near the intersection of West Airport Boulevard and Novar Gardens Avenue.

Deputies said the teen was riding his bike and did not stop at the stop sign when he pulled in front of a truck pulling a tractor. They said the truck driver stopped at the scene.

The teen was airlifted to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center where he was said to be in "very critical condition," according to Sheriff Nehls.

