13-year-old found dead in community pool near Friendswood, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies responded to a pool near Friendswood early Thursday where a teenager was found dead.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the 13-year-old was found in a community pool located in the park on Quillback.

The teen’s body was found at the bottom of the pool, the sheriff said.

"Our condolences go out to the family," the sheriff tweeted.

Further details have not been released. Investigators are now on the scene.