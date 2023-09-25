Sheriff: Teen boy found dead under suspicious circumstances at NW Harris County apartment

The family said that it appeared that he was a heavy sleeper. However, it's still unclear what the cause of death is for the teen.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 13-year-old boy was found dead at a northwest Harris County apartment complex early Monday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said the teen died under suspicious circumstances.

The sheriff said deputies received a 911 call at 2 a.m. from an apartment unit on FM 1960 near Eldridge Parkway.

The sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive lying in the family room. He went on to say that deputies saw drops of blood in different places on his body.

The sheriff said the boy was sleeping in the fetal position on the living room floor. Family told deputies he would sleep there often.

The people living in the unit told deputies that at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, the boy said he felt warm and that his stomach hurt so he was given some aspirin and then went to sleep. At around 3 p.m., some family members tried to check on the teen, but he wasn’t responding.

The family said that it appeared that he was a heavy sleeper. However, it's still unclear what the cause of death is for the teen.

According to the sheriff, there were six adults and seven kids that were in the apartment when this happened. The children range in age from an infant up to 17 years old.

"I wish they would've called much sooner or sought medical attention much sooner,” the sheriff said. “Clearly, he was unresponsive for several hours and according to the EMS on the scene, even life-saving measures weren't really reasonable at that point. It had appeared he'd been dead for several hours.

At this point, deputies said it's hard to say whether foul play is suspected. It’s also unclear if the teen had any preexisting conditions.

The boy’s mother was at the scene and no one has been detained or arrested regarding his death.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a call for service at an apt complex located at 12700 W FM-1960. A teen, believed to be 13 yrs, was found unresponsive and confirmed deceased. It appears the teen died under suspicious circumstances. There were several adults and children

1/2 pic.twitter.com/gPmnJYdRl3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 25, 2023