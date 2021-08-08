Teen dies after going missing in Galveston waters, officials say

After he was pulled from the water, the teen was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. He was pronounced dead on Sunday night.

GALVESTON, Texas — A teen died after being pulled from the waters in Galveston on Sunday. Authorities said he was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Authorities said the 13-year-old was swimming near Isla Del Sol when his family members lost sight of him. They started searching and called 911.

About 45 minutes later, beachgoers noticed a body in waist-deep water about 200 yards away from the area he was last seen.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from Sunday night when reports of the teen's death were not released.

They were able to pull the boy to shore and performed CPR until first responders arrived and took him to the hospital.